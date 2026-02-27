Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.02.2026 16:25:57

Pfizer, Astellas Pharma Share Positive Data From Bladder Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Astellas Pharma Inc., Friday announced the positive results from the Phase 3 EV-304 clinical trial for PADCEV in combination with Keytruda in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Before and after surgery data revealed a 47% reduction in the risk of tumor recurrence, progression or death compared to patients treated with standard of care neoadjuvant gemcitabine and cisplatin.

Additionally, an estimated 79.4% of patients were event-free at two years, relative to 66.2% treated with standard of care neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

Further, the study showed a 35% reduced risk of death in patients treated with perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

The EV-304 results, combined with the EV-303 study, provide compelling evidence that perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab may offer survival benefits in the curative setting for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, the company stated.

Currently, PFE is trading at $27.28, up 0.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 Pfizer Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.02.26 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.26 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.01.26 Pfizer Neutral UBS AG
16.12.25 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc. 23,35 1,50% Pfizer Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18:17 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
18:17 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
17:46 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen