Pfizer Launches Digital Platform PfizerForAll

(RTTNews) - Drug giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Tuesday the introduction of PfizerForAll, a user-friendly digital platform designed to make access to healthcare and managing health and wellness more seamless for people across the U.S.

The new, end-to-end experience will support the millions of Americans affected annually by common illnesses like migraine, COVID-19 or flu, and those seeking to protect themselves with adult vaccinations.

It gives people an easier way to connect with a qualified healthcare professional the same day, find and book vaccines, receive tests and medications at home or via a preferred pharmacy, and find savings and support if prescribed a Pfizer medicine

By bringing together critical resources and services into a single destination, PfizerForAll helps individuals and their families cut down on the time and steps needed to take important health actions like getting care, filling prescriptions, and finding potential savings on Pfizer medicines.

Pfizer is working within the existing U.S. healthcare system and partnering with a growing network of healthcare organizations to launch and develop PfizerForAll.

Patients will be able to use existing insurance and pharmacy programs and will also benefit from new direct services from partners including UpScriptHealth, Alto Pharmacy and Instacart.