Pfizer Launches PfizerForAll™, a Digital Platform that Helps Simplify Access to Healthcare

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today introduced PfizerForAll, a user-friendly digital platform designed to make access to healthcare and managing health and wellness more seamless for people across the U.S. The new, end-to-end experience will support the millions of Americans affected annually by common illnesses like migraine, COVID-19 or flu, and those seeking to protect themselves with adult vaccinations. By bringing together critical resources and services into a single destination, PfizerForAll helps individuals and their families cut down on the time and steps needed to take important health actions like getting care, filling prescriptions, and finding potential savings on Pfizer medicines.

Pfizer is working within the existing U.S. healthcare system and partnering with a growing network of healthcare organizations to launch and develop PfizerForAll. Patients will be able to use existing insurance and pharmacy programs and will also benefit from new direct services from partners including UpScriptHealth, Alto Pharmacy and Instacart.

"People often experience information overload and encounter roadblocks when making decisions for themselves or their family in our complex and often overwhelming U.S. healthcare system. This can be extremely time-consuming and lead to indecision or inaction – and as a result, poor health outcomes,” said Aamir Malik, Executive Vice President, Chief U.S. Commercial Officer, Pfizer. "We are pleased to offer PfizerForAll to help relieve this burden on people, especially as we enter the fall season in the U.S., and streamline the path for those seeking better health.”

PfizerForAll responds to an acute need in the U.S. healthcare landscape. A recent poll by the American Academy of Physician Associates found that 65% of Americans say coordinating and managing healthcare is overwhelming and time-consuming, and 73% of Americans feel that the healthcare system is failing to meet their needs.1 Further, a majority of patients want more digital options for managing their care.2

At launch, PfizerForAll offers:

Access to same-day appointments with independent healthcare professionals, either in-person or via telehealth . People living with migraine or suffering from common respiratory symptoms can connect to qualified healthcare professionals within minutes, no matter where they are in the U.S., or find a provider in their local area with availability.

. People living with migraine or suffering from common respiratory symptoms can connect to qualified healthcare professionals within minutes, no matter where they are in the U.S., or find a provider in their local area with availability. Home delivery of prescription medicines, over-the-counter treatments and diagnostic tests. Patients can have prescription medicines delivered either directly to their home or for pick up at a preferred local pharmacy. People can also order over-the-counter treatments and diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and flu.

Patients can have prescription medicines delivered either directly to their home or for pick up at a preferred local pharmacy. People can also order over-the-counter treatments and diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and flu. Appointment scheduling for adult COVID-19, flu, RSV and pneumococcal pneumonia vaccinations . All adults over the age of 18 can check their eligibility for COVID-19, flu, RSV and pneumococcal vaccines, find vaccine availability in their local area and book an appointment at a preferred retail pharmacy.

. All adults over the age of 18 can check their eligibility for COVID-19, flu, RSV and pneumococcal vaccines, find vaccine availability in their local area and book an appointment at a preferred retail pharmacy. Help paying for Pfizer medicines and access to patient support services. PfizerForAll puts Pfizer’s savings and support solutions in one place, making it easier for patients with commercial insurance to find co-pay cards and for eligible patients to access Pfizer’s affordability programs and patient support services. Among other resources, patients can access information to assist with efficiently navigating the insurance process for those prescribed migraine and COVID-19 treatments, including a live customer support option.

Pfizer will continue to expand and develop PfizerForAll to improve the healthcare experience for people in the U.S., with the potential to address a broader range of needs and conditions. Visitors to PfizerForAll.com can register to receive regular updates on new features, partners and services.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us.

Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of August 27, 2024. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer’s launch of PfizerForAll, a digital platform designed to help simplify access to healthcare, including its potential benefits and anticipated offerings, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the impact of PfizerForAll on Pfizer’s business, operations and financial condition and results; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of PfizerForAll, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizer’s business and prospects, adverse developments in Pfizer’s markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer’s business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors” and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

