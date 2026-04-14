PolyPeptide Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CNHV / ISIN: CH1110760852

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14.04.2026 07:00:11

PolyPeptide Group AG takes note of market rumors and speculation

PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Market Report
PolyPeptide Group AG takes note of market rumors and speculation

14-Apr-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

PolyPeptide Group AG takes note of market rumors and speculation

Baar, 14 April 2026 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN) (“PolyPeptide” or the “Company”), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, takes note of recent market speculation and media reports according to which PolyPeptide has attracted takeover interest from certain investors. As a matter of policy, PolyPeptide does not comment on rumors and speculations.

As part of its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors regularly assesses the Company’s strategic positioning and options to further enhance long-term value creation. In this context, the Board of Directors, in coordination with the Company’s majority shareholder, Draupnir Holding B.V., is conducting a review of potential strategic options. The review is at an early stage, and no decision has been made. There can be no assurances that the review will continue or that it will result in any transaction or other outcome.

The Company remains focused on executing its strategic plan to deliver long-term value for shareholders, customers, and other stakeholders. It is well positioned to advance toward its ambition of doubling 2023 revenue by 2028, supported by the strong growth potential reflected in its 2026 guidance.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG      
Corporate Communications    
Lauren Starr      
mediateam@polypeptide.com     
T: +41 43 502 0580     

PolyPeptide Group AG 
Investor Relations
Tim Brandl 
investorrelations@polypeptide.com 
T: +41 43 502 0580 

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.  

@PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:
File: 20260414_PolyPeptide Media release_Market feedback
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: PolyPeptide Group
Neuhofstrasse 24
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41435020580
E-mail: mediateam@polypeptide.com
Internet: www.polypeptide.com
ISIN: CH1110760852
Valor: 111076085
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2307592

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2307592  14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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