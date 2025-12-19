Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

19.12.2025 18:19:35

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Dec-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

19 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

 42,804

Highest price paid per share:

124.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

121.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

122.3479p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,217,520 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,524,056 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,524,056 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

122.3479p

42,804

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

500

124.40

08:25:16

00366609940TRLO1

XLON

630

123.80

08:25:16

00366609941TRLO1

XLON

673

123.40

08:35:52

00366613502TRLO1

XLON

94

123.80

08:45:09

00366616900TRLO1

XLON

186

123.80

08:45:09

00366616901TRLO1

XLON

653

123.00

08:48:56

00366618119TRLO1

XLON

203

122.80

08:50:10

00366618556TRLO1

XLON

482

122.80

08:50:10

00366618557TRLO1

XLON

26

122.60

09:01:17

00366623129TRLO1

XLON

431

123.60

09:09:23

00366626342TRLO1

XLON

132

123.60

09:09:23

00366626343TRLO1

XLON

584

123.60

09:09:23

00366626344TRLO1

XLON

19

122.80

09:15:33

00366628657TRLO1

XLON

50

123.60

09:22:15

00366635486TRLO1

XLON

607

123.60

09:22:15

00366635487TRLO1

XLON

637

123.20

09:22:15

00366635488TRLO1

XLON

270

123.60

10:05:04

00366673645TRLO1

XLON

86

123.60

10:05:04

00366673646TRLO1

XLON

607

123.60

10:05:04

00366673647TRLO1

XLON

654

123.00

10:05:04

00366673648TRLO1

XLON

548

122.80

10:05:13

00366673651TRLO1

XLON

85

122.80

10:05:13

00366673652TRLO1

XLON

99

123.20

10:15:35

00366674000TRLO1

XLON

189

123.20

10:15:35

00366674001TRLO1

XLON

1365

122.80

10:15:36

00366674002TRLO1

XLON

400

122.40

10:25:46

00366674365TRLO1

XLON

931

122.40

10:25:46

00366674366TRLO1

XLON

659

122.40

10:29:35

00366674416TRLO1

XLON

166

122.60

10:53:38

00366675252TRLO1

XLON

516

122.60

10:53:38

00366675253TRLO1

XLON

682

122.20

11:01:50

00366675536TRLO1

XLON

200

122.00

11:02:32

00366675546TRLO1

XLON

635

121.60

11:02:34

00366675547TRLO1

XLON

164

122.20

11:10:11

00366675682TRLO1

XLON

613

122.20

11:10:11

00366675683TRLO1

XLON

200

122.00

11:13:50

00366675721TRLO1

XLON

193

122.00

11:13:50

00366675722TRLO1

XLON

1325

121.80

11:14:20

00366675770TRLO1

XLON

1

121.80

11:24:05

00366676114TRLO1

XLON

658

121.80

11:24:05

00366676115TRLO1

XLON

660

121.60

11:25:16

00366676175TRLO1

XLON

1071

121.40

11:32:34

00366676326TRLO1

XLON

312

121.40

11:32:34

00366676327TRLO1

XLON

200

121.60

11:57:00

00366676727TRLO1

XLON

475

121.60

11:57:00

00366676728TRLO1

XLON

199

121.60

12:19:50

00366677178TRLO1

XLON

616

121.60

12:19:50

00366677179TRLO1

XLON

159

121.60

12:34:16

00366677361TRLO1

XLON

1

121.40

12:34:19

00366677362TRLO1

XLON

589

121.80

12:58:48

00366677865TRLO1

XLON

50

121.80

12:58:48

00366677866TRLO1

XLON

160

121.80

12:58:48

00366677867TRLO1

XLON

200

121.80

13:02:07

00366677917TRLO1

XLON

1

121.60

13:13:53

00366678117TRLO1

XLON

140

122.00

13:20:52

00366678255TRLO1

XLON

290

121.80

13:20:52

00366678256TRLO1

XLON

385

121.80

13:21:11

00366678259TRLO1

XLON

290

121.80

13:21:11

00366678260TRLO1

XLON

199

122.00

13:36:03

00366678606TRLO1

XLON

616

122.00

13:36:03

00366678607TRLO1

XLON

100

122.00

13:36:25

00366678615TRLO1

XLON

633

121.80

13:42:04

00366678750TRLO1

XLON

119

121.80

13:42:04

00366678751TRLO1

XLON

161

121.80

13:42:04

00366678752TRLO1

XLON

200

121.80

13:42:55

00366678773TRLO1

XLON

115

121.80

13:49:34

00366678934TRLO1

XLON

118

121.80

14:00:16

00366679199TRLO1

XLON

114

121.80

14:00:17

00366679203TRLO1

XLON

153

121.80

14:00:17

00366679204TRLO1

XLON

1188

121.80

14:00:17

00366679205TRLO1

XLON

302

121.80

14:00:17

00366679206TRLO1

XLON

161

121.80

14:00:17

00366679207TRLO1

XLON

1304

121.80

14:00:17

00366679208TRLO1

XLON

118

121.80

14:00:17

00366679209TRLO1

XLON

690

121.60

14:00:17

00366679210TRLO1

XLON

691

121.20

14:03:57

00366679274TRLO1

XLON

200

121.60

14:03:57

00366679275TRLO1

XLON

82

121.60

14:03:57

00366679276TRLO1

XLON

663

121.40

14:08:07

00366679371TRLO1

XLON

1420

122.20

14:21:10

00366679679TRLO1

XLON

264

122.40

14:24:34

00366679758TRLO1

XLON

654

122.80

14:58:44

00366681110TRLO1

XLON

662

122.60

15:07:41

00366681638TRLO1

XLON

373

123.40

15:14:48

00366681898TRLO1

XLON

609

123.40

15:14:48

00366681899TRLO1

XLON

670

123.00

15:17:05

00366681981TRLO1

XLON

678

122.80

15:17:05

00366681982TRLO1

XLON

678

122.40

15:25:04

00366682313TRLO1

XLON

677

122.40

15:25:04

00366682314TRLO1

XLON

1

122.00

15:34:24

00366682679TRLO1

XLON

1353

122.00

15:41:07

00366683006TRLO1

XLON

677

122.00

15:44:02

00366683128TRLO1

XLON

1353

122.00

15:44:02

00366683129TRLO1

XLON

577

122.80

16:11:45

00366684351TRLO1

XLON

640

122.60

16:15:10

00366684540TRLO1

XLON

640

122.60

16:15:10

00366684541TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 412195
EQS News ID: 2249506

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

