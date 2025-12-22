:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
23.12.2025 00:05:00
Prediction: 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia by the End of 2026
Is 2026 the year Nvidia finally underperforms versus the broad market? I think it might be.The leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computer chips is unlikely to give up all its gains from the last few years, but it is facing increasing competition, a high starting valuation, and the potential of near-term overspending to build out AI infrastructure. That makes the stock risky for 2026.That doesn't mean you should dump your entire position. However, if you are thinking of buying AI stocks in 2026, there are two companies I believe will finish the year with larger market caps than Nvidia: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). Here's why both are better buys than Nvidia today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
