Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
19.12.2025 18:30:00
Prediction: Alphabet Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is ready to close out 2025 with a bang. The dominant internet business has seen its shares skyrocket 62% so far this year (as of Dec. 16), thanks to robust financial results and a leading position in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.This top tech stock has historically been a great investment. And I predict that it will soar over the next five years. Here's one reason why.Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
