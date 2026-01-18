:be Aktie
Prediction: D-Wave Quantum Stock Will Be Worth This Much by Year-End 2026
For the last three years, growth investors have been chasing just about anything that merely touches semiconductors, data centers, or cloud computing. The reason, obviously, is due to the proliferation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) across all facets of the technology value chain.But in 2025, a new pocket of the AI realm made its center-stage debut -- and investors are overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Some of the top-performing AI stocks last year were quantum computing developers. In particular, pure plays such as Rigetti Computing and IonQ have burst onto the scene as speculative leaders of the quantum AI arena.Nevertheless, another player outperformed its cohorts: Enter D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), whose shares skyrocketed 211% in 2025, handily trouncing the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and all of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
