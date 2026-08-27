Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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27.08.2026 17:15:00
Prediction: Dell Technologies Stock Could Go Parabolic After Sept. 1. Here's Why.
The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) has breathed new life into Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock. Shares skyrocketed to a multi-year high of $514 on Aug. 13. The key catalyst behind the rising stock price has been demand for the computer maker's products to support a global build-out of AI infrastructure.Dell shares could rise still higher after Sept. 1. That's when the company announces financial results for its fiscal 2027 second quarter. Dell has been on a roll, successfully capturing demand for AI compute. Its fiscal Q2 earnings could exceed the kind of outstanding performance seen to date, as AI hyperscalers continue to spend large sums on data centers to house artificial intelligence systems.Here's a deeper look into why Dell stock is poised to soar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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