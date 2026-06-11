Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 10:45:00
Prediction: Here's When SpaceX Will Merge With Tesla
Earlier this month, I predicted a merger between Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX. The dots were easy to connect.A merger would be complex, I argued, but it would in a single stroke eliminate the conflicts of interest shareholders have sometimes leveled at the company because of Elon Musks's interconnected holdings. Musk has a long history of intertwining his business operations. Consider that SpaceX currently owns no shares of Tesla. But when you search SpaceX's 370-page initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, Tesla is mentioned more than 80 times. Not only is SpaceX a major buyer of Tesla products -- purchasing everything from its Cybertrucks to its Megapack battery packs -- but both SpaceX and Tesla own a stake in xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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