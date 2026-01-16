Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
16.01.2026 13:30:00
Prediction: Intel Stock Will Continue Soaring in 2026
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has been surging in recent months amid a wave of positive developments that have bolstered investors' confidence in the company. The good news is that Intel has started the new year on a solid note, with the company's shares already up 19% in 2026.The stock shot up impressively last week following President Donald Trump's positive comments about Intel's latest processors. Trump had a meeting with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, which reportedly went well, as the president lauded the efforts that Chipzilla's CEO is undertaking to manufacture cutting-edge chips in the U.S.However, will the positive news cycle eventually translate into a stronger-than-expected performance from Intel in 2026, helping the stock sustain its impressive rally? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
