Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.01.2026 13:30:00

Prediction: Intel Stock Will Continue Soaring in 2026

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has been surging in recent months amid a wave of positive developments that have bolstered investors' confidence in the company. The good news is that Intel has started the new year on a solid note, with the company's shares already up 19% in 2026.The stock shot up impressively last week following President Donald Trump's positive comments about Intel's latest processors. Trump had a meeting with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, which reportedly went well, as the president lauded the efforts that Chipzilla's CEO is undertaking to manufacture cutting-edge chips in the U.S.However, will the positive news cycle eventually translate into a stronger-than-expected performance from Intel in 2026, helping the stock sustain its impressive rally? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten