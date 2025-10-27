NVIDIA Aktie

27.10.2025 05:00:00

Prediction: Nvidia Will Form the $5 Trillion Club Before 2026, Followed by This "Ten Titans" Growth Stock in 2027

In July, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the first company to surpass $4 trillion in market cap, followed by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in August. Nvidia has added to those gains, sporting a $4.46 trillion market cap at the time of this writing, but Microsoft has fallen to $3.82 trillion.Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Oracle, and Netflix form the "Ten Titans," which make up a staggering 39% of the S&P 500. The "Ten Titans" have produced monster returns in recent years, stretching valuations. But there's still room to run for many of the Titans, including Nvidia and Microsoft.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
