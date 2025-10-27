NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
27.10.2025 05:00:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Form the $5 Trillion Club Before 2026, Followed by This "Ten Titans" Growth Stock in 2027
In July, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the first company to surpass $4 trillion in market cap, followed by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in August. Nvidia has added to those gains, sporting a $4.46 trillion market cap at the time of this writing, but Microsoft has fallen to $3.82 trillion.Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Oracle, and Netflix form the "Ten Titans," which make up a staggering 39% of the S&P 500. The "Ten Titans" have produced monster returns in recent years, stretching valuations. But there's still room to run for many of the Titans, including Nvidia and Microsoft.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
