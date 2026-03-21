Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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21.03.2026 10:30:00
Prediction: Oracle Will Be Worth More Than Meta by 2028. Here's Why.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the eighth-largest publicly traded company in the world with a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion, reaching this position thanks to the healthy growth in its advertising business.Meta has been using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to encourage users of its social media properties to spend more time on its apps. More importantly, the Magnificent Seven company has been offering AI to brands and advertisers to help them improve audience targeting across its family of applications, driving greater returns on their advertising dollars.Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), on the other hand, has traditionally been known for its database management software. However, its cloud computing business has received a major boost due to AI. What's more, Oracle is poised to witness a substantial acceleration in growth in the next three years, primarily due to the robust demand for the cloud computing capacity that it is building, as well as its remarkable backlog.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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