After years of anticipation and repeated release delays, Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is finally hitting the market on Nov. 19. The game's debut is poised to be a watershed moment for the company and the video game industry at large, and it will likely wind up being one of the most successful entertainment products ever.

GTA VI is the most important game that Take-Two has released since it published Grand Theft Auto V all the way back in 2013, and it's poised to supercharge the company's sales and earnings performance. As such, I think Take-Two stock has what it takes to deliver big wins for shareholders through 2030.

Continue reading