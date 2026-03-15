NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.03.2026 01:28:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock Will Become the Next Nvidia by 2030
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the top player in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market for the past three and a half years, which isn't surprising, as the massive parallel computing power of its graphics processing units (GPUs) has made them ideal for training and deploying AI models and applications.Nvidia reportedly controls 81% of the data center chip market, according to IDC. The company's sustained dominance in AI chips can be attributed to the technological advantage of GPUs in performing vast numbers of calculations quickly. As a result, Nvidia's financial performance continues to be impressive even though it is now the world's largest company by market cap.However, there's another chip designer that's quickly catching up to Nvidia in AI chips: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). I predict Broadcom will become as important as Nvidia in this market by the end of the decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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