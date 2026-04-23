Press Release: Nestle: Three-month sales 2026: -3

Growth in Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages was driven by North America and demand for international premium brands. We are moving ahead with partial disposal of the business and are continuing to engage with potential partners.

-- Organic growth of 3.3% was driven by pricing of 2.4% with RIG of 0.9%.

-- Reported sales were CHF 0.8 billion, impacted by a negative effect of

9.1% from foreign exchange movements.

-- Growth continued to be driven by international premium brands. Maison

Perrier and Sanpellegrino delivered strong double-digit growth,

reflecting continued international expansion in Maison Perrier and

successful rollout of Sanpellegrino premium beverages innovations such as

CIAO! and ZERO. S.Pellegrino waters also performed well, partially offset

by ongoing supply constraints in Perrier.

-- By market, growth was broad based, led by North America, reflecting

strong brand execution and sustained momentum for international brands.

-- By channel, good performance in retail was the primary growth driver,

benefiting from strong category momentum, premium mix and innovation.

Out-of-home also contributed positively.

-- Market share gains continue in key international brands.

3. Performance by product category

Water &

Food & Premium

Total Group Coffee Petcare Nutrition Snacks Beverages

Sales

3M-2026

(CHF m) 21 317 6 002 4 395 3 984 6 178 758

Sales

3M-2025

(CHF m) 22 601 6 008 4 704 4 638 6 441 810

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 1.2% 3.5% 1.7% - 3.5% 2.1% 0.9%

Pricing 2.3% 5.7% 1.0% - 0.4% 2.0% 2.4%

Organic

growth 3.5% 9.3% 2.7% - 3.9% 4.2% 3.3%

Coffee delivered 9.3% OG, led by pricing of 5.7%, which has slightly eased, and further supported by positive RIG of 3.5%. Performance in Nescafé was strong with double-digit OG, which was broad based across markets.

Petcare delivered 2.7% OG, with RIG of 1.7%, driven by continued strong performance in wet cat, despite reversal of customer buy-in from the fourth quarter of 2025. This was partially offset by a slowdown in dry dog.

Nutrition OG was -3.9%, driven by infant nutrition. Performance in medical nutrition was robust, with mid single-digit OG, and growth for Pure Encapsulations and Vital Proteins was strong.

Food & Snacks recorded OG of 4.2%, with a balanced contribution between RIG and pricing. Performance was driven by confectionery with high single--digit OG, supported by a sequential improvement in RIG. This was partially offset by frozen, reflecting current category softness.

4. Other developments

Nestlé has agreed the sale of Blue Bottle Coffee to Centurium Capital. The transaction is subject to the customary conditions and is expected to close during H1-26.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)