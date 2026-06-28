PSP Swiss Property, Invitation Conference Call

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Following the release of our press release last Friday (6pm CET), we invite you to join our conference call in English.

Date: Monday, 29 June 2026

Time: 9am (CET)

To attend the call, please pre-register via the following link

Diamond Pass Registration

Giacomo Balzarini, CEO, will explain the acquisition and the revised EBITDA guidance.

LINK PRESS RELEASE

Once you register you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.

Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following numbers on the day of the conference call 10-15 minutes before the event:

Switzerland/Rest of the World +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

We would be pleased to have your participation at the call.

Yours sincerely,

PSP Swiss Property

Investor Relations