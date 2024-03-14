Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
14.03.2024 07:00:25

Resignation of CEO/CFO Roland Friederich

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Resignation of CEO/CFO Roland Friederich

14-March-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant Article 53 LR - Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
Zurich, 14 March 2024

After 15 successful years with the Züblin Group, Roland Friederich (*1972, GER) has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down as CEO/CFO of Züblin with effect from 30 September 2024.

Roland Friederich joined Züblin Group in 2008 as Head of Finance & Controlling of the German subsidiary. After assuming additional responsibility for the Group's reporting from 2014, he took on the role of CFO in December 2016 and additionally assumed overall responsibility for Züblin's operating business as CEO in July 2019.

The Board of Directors regrets this decision and would like to take this opportunity to thank Roland Friederich for his great commitment and valuable collaboration and wishes him every success for the future. The search for a successor has been initiated. The company will provide further information in due course.

 

* * * * * * *


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
Hardturmstrasse 76
8005 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 206 29 39
Fax: +41 44 206 29 38
E-mail: investor.relations@zueblin.ch
Internet: www.zueblin.ch
ISIN: CH0312309682
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1858355

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1858355  14-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858355&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Züblin (Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Züblin (Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Züblin (Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG) 22,60 13,85% Züblin (Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Börsen geben letztlich nach -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. In Deutschland setzt sich die Rekordrally nur bis Mittag fort, der DAX schloss leichter. An der Wall Street war ein schwacher Handelstag zu sehen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen