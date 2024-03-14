|
14.03.2024 07:00:25
Resignation of CEO/CFO Roland Friederich
|
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant Article 53 LR - Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
After 15 successful years with the Züblin Group, Roland Friederich (*1972, GER) has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down as CEO/CFO of Züblin with effect from 30 September 2024.
Roland Friederich joined Züblin Group in 2008 as Head of Finance & Controlling of the German subsidiary. After assuming additional responsibility for the Group's reporting from 2014, he took on the role of CFO in December 2016 and additionally assumed overall responsibility for Züblin's operating business as CEO in July 2019.
The Board of Directors regrets this decision and would like to take this opportunity to thank Roland Friederich for his great commitment and valuable collaboration and wishes him every success for the future. The search for a successor has been initiated. The company will provide further information in due course.
|
1858355 14-March-2024 CET/CEST
