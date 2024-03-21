|
21.03.2024 16:30:15
Shareholders approved all resolutions
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland – March 21, 2024 – A total of 215 shareholders attended Oerlikon’s 51st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the ENTRA, Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, and 63.32% of the total share capital was represented.
All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved, including the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board for their term of office (AGM 2024 to AGM 2025), the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee (EC) for the period July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, and the retrospective variable compensation of the EC for 2023, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 0.20 per share.
All members of the Board of Directors and all members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC) who were standing for re-election were voted in. Following the re-election, the Board of Directors comprises of Prof. Dr. Michael Suess as Executive Chairman, Gerhard Pegam as Vice-Chairman, Paul Adams as Lead Director and Jürg Fedier, Inka Koljonen, Irina Matveeva, Alexey V. Moskov and Zhenguo Yao as members of the Board of Directors. All elected Board members will serve a one-year term.
Following these elections, the majority of Oerlikon’s Board of Directors is considered independent, and its committees will be composed as follows:
Paul Adams, Inka Koljonen, Alexey V. Moskov, Gerhard Pegam and Zhenguo Yao will serve as members of the Human Resources Committee. Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Inka Koljonen and Irina Matveeva will be members of the Audit & Finance Committee, and the Governance Committee will consist of Paul Adams, Gerhard Pegam and Zhenguo Yao.
All voting results from Oerlikon’s 2024 AGM can be found at
https://www.oerlikon.com/en/about-us/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/
Further information and the short biographies of all Board Members can be found at www.oerlikon.com.
About Oerlikon
Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group’s solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, empower customers by improving and maximizing the performance, function, design and sustainability of customers’ products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers’ goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions – Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 12 600 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.7 billion in 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Disclaimer
The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1864667
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1864667 21.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:04
|SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|Shareholders approved all resolutions (EQS Group)
|
21.03.24
|Aktionäre genehmigten sämtliche Anträge (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein OC Oerlikon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|SIX-Handel SPI letztendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
|10,72
|3,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit Atempause nach Rally -- ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street geht zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.