21.03.2024 16:30:15

Shareholders approved all resolutions

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Shareholders approved all resolutions

21.03.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

  • Dividend payout of CHF 0.20 per share was approved.
     
  • Prof. Dr. Michael Suess was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.
     
  • All Board Members who stood for re-election were voted in.
     
  • All members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC) who stood for re-election were voted in.
     
  • Sustainability Report 2023 was approved.

Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland – March 21, 2024 – A total of 215 shareholders attended Oerlikon’s 51st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the ENTRA, Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, and 63.32% of the total share capital was represented.

<div> <p><span><span>All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved, including the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board for their term of office (AGM 2024 to AGM 2025), the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee (EC) for the period July 1, 2024 <span>to </span>June 30, 2025, and the retrospective variable compensation of the EC for 2023, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 0.20 per share.</span></span> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="AUT_D_InContent-1"></div> </div> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="AUT_M_InContent-2"></div> </div> </p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>All members of the Board of Directors and all members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC) who were standing for re-election were voted in. Following the re-election, the Board of Directors comprises of Prof. Dr. Michael Suess as Executive Chairman, Gerhard Pegam as Vice-Chairman, Paul Adams as Lead Director and Jürg Fedier, Inka Koljonen, Irina Matveeva, Alexey V. Moskov and Zhenguo Yao as members of the Board of Directors. All elected Board members will serve a one-year term.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>Following these elections, the majority of Oerlikon’s Board of Directors is considered independent, and its committees will be composed as follows:</span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>Paul Adams, Inka Koljonen, Alexey V. Moskov, Gerhard Pegam and Zhenguo Yao will serve as members of the Human Resources Committee. Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Inka Koljonen and Irina Matveeva will be members of the Audit & Finance Committee, and the Governance Committee will consist of Paul Adams, Gerhard Pegam and Zhenguo Yao.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_7 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span>All voting results from Oerlikon’s 2024 AGM can be found at </span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> <p><span><span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3f9dca02fe1d476961c59771e1a0c874&application_id=1864667&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">https://www.oerlikon.com/en/about-us/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/</span></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> <p> </p> <p><span><span>Further information and the short biographies of all Board Members can be found at <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=655e329c11fe81518f62f40b7d4c9a41&application_id=1864667&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;">www.oerlikon.com</span></a>.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> <p><br/>  </p> <h3><span><span>About Oerlikon </span></span></h3> <p><span><span>Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group’s solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, empower customers by improving and maximizing the performance, function, design and sustainability of customers’ products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers’ goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions – Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 12 600 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.7 billion in 2023.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="contact"><p><span><span><span><strong style="text-decoration: none;">For further information, please contact:</strong></span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_12 --></p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 45%;"><span><span><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Thomas Schmidt<br/> Head of Group Communications</span></span></span></span><br/><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Tel.: +41 58 360 96 60 </span></span></span></span></span><br/><a href="mailto:thomas.schmidt@oerlikon.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>thomas.schmidt<span>@oerlikon.com</span></u></a><br/><u><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span><span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=655e329c11fe81518f62f40b7d4c9a41&application_id=1864667&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>www.oerlikon.com</span></a></span></span></span></span></span></span></u></span></span></td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"><span><span><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Stephan Gick<br/> Head of Investor Relations</span></span></span></span></span></span><br/><span><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Tel: +41 58 360 98 50</span></span></span></span></span></span></span><br/><u><a href="mailto:stephan.gick@oerlikon.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><span><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span><span>stephan.gick@oerlikon.com</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></a></u><br/><u><span><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span><span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=655e329c11fe81518f62f40b7d4c9a41&application_id=1864667&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>www.oerlikon.com</span></a></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></u></td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 45%;"> <!-- sh_cad_13 --><p><span><span><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Leng Wong<br/> Head of Group External Communications</span></span></span></span><br/><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Tel.: +41 58 360 96 14</span></span></span></span></span><br/><a href="mailto:leng.wong@oerlikon.com" style="text-decoration: underline;">leng.wong<u><span>@oerlikon.com</span></u></a><br/><u><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span><span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=655e329c11fe81518f62f40b7d4c9a41&application_id=1864667&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>www.oerlikon.com</span></a></span></span></span></span></span></span></u></span></span><!-- sh_cad_14 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> </td> </tr></tbody></table></div><div markup="disclaimer"><!-- sh_cad_15 --><p><span><span><span><strong>Disclaimer</strong><br/> OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as “Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_16 --></p> <p><span><span><span>The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_17 --></p> <p><span><span><span>This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_18 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">OC Oerlikon</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Churerstrasse 120</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 58 360 96 96</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 58 360 91 96</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">info@oerlikon.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">www.oerlikon.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0000816824</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">863037</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">1864667</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of News</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_19 --><p> 1864667  21.03.2024 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864667&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse" alt="fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864667&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> <p> <div> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:100%; height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="" data-ad-slot="2242089000" data-max-num-ads="3"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> </p> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! </a> <br> </strong> <span> Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere">Aktien</a> erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu! <br> </span> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" class="float-right"> Jetzt informieren! </a> </div> </div> </div> <script> if (!$(".entry-content img").hasClass("img-responsive")) { $(".entry-content img").addClass("img-responsive"); } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684" data-widget-id="AR_1"></div> <script type="text/javascript" async="async" src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js"></script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG<a href="/nachrichten/oc_oerlikon" title="Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Nachrichten</a> </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="detail-navigation"> <li class="active" id="relevantNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Relevant</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="companyNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">vom Unternehmen</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpNews"> <a data-toggle="pill"><span><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></span></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div id="detail-news-table" class="table-responsive"> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="external_news_indicator" /> <col class="last" /> </colgroup> <tr> <td > 10:04<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-verloren-1033187643" title="SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren verloren">SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren verloren</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 21.03.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684" title="Shareholders approved all resolutions">Shareholders approved all resolutions</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 21.03.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/aktion&228;re-genehmigten-s&228;mtliche-antr&228;ge-1033185686" title="Aktionäre genehmigten sämtliche Anträge">Aktionäre genehmigten sämtliche Anträge</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 15.03.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-bedeutet-1033167169" title="SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr bedeutet">SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr bedeutet</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 08.03.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-oc-oerlikon-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033145466" title="SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein OC Oerlikon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht">SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein OC Oerlikon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 01.03.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033122234" title="SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht">SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 23.02.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033096436" title="SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet">SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 21.02.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/six-handel-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033089048" title="SIX-Handel SPI letztendlich in Rot">SIX-Handel SPI letztendlich in Rot</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> </table> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#detail-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpNews") { updateNewsTable(this.id); } else { insertNewsHelp(); } }); function updateNewsTable (selectedId) { var news, topNews; if (selectedId == "allNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"10:04","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-verloren-1033187643\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren verloren\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren verloren\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-verloren-1033187643","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684\" title=\"Shareholders approved all resolutions\"\u003eShareholders approved all resolutions\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/aktion\u0026228;re-genehmigten-s\u0026228;mtliche-antr\u0026228;ge-1033185686\" title=\"Aktion\u0026#228;re genehmigten s\u0026#228;mtliche Antr\u0026#228;ge\"\u003eAktion\u0026#228;re genehmigten s\u0026#228;mtliche Antr\u0026#228;ge\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/aktion\u0026228;re-genehmigten-s\u0026228;mtliche-antr\u0026228;ge-1033185686","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"15.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-bedeutet-1033167169\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr bedeutet\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr bedeutet\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-bedeutet-1033167169","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"08.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-oc-oerlikon-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033145466\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein OC Oerlikon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein OC Oerlikon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-oc-oerlikon-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033145466","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"01.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033122234\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033122234","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.02.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033096436\" title=\"SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet\"\u003eSPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033096436","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.02.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/six-handel-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033089048\" title=\"SIX-Handel SPI letztendlich in Rot\"\u003eSIX-Handel SPI letztendlich in Rot\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/six-handel-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033089048","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "relevantNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"10:04","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-verloren-1033187643\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren verloren\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren verloren\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-verloren-1033187643","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684\" title=\"Shareholders approved all resolutions\"\u003eShareholders approved all resolutions\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/aktion\u0026228;re-genehmigten-s\u0026228;mtliche-antr\u0026228;ge-1033185686\" title=\"Aktion\u0026#228;re genehmigten s\u0026#228;mtliche Antr\u0026#228;ge\"\u003eAktion\u0026#228;re genehmigten s\u0026#228;mtliche Antr\u0026#228;ge\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/aktion\u0026228;re-genehmigten-s\u0026228;mtliche-antr\u0026228;ge-1033185686","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"15.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-bedeutet-1033167169\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr bedeutet\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in OC Oerlikon von vor einem Jahr bedeutet\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-investition-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-einem-jahr-bedeutet-1033167169","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"08.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-oc-oerlikon-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033145466\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein OC Oerlikon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein OC Oerlikon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-oc-oerlikon-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033145466","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"01.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033122234\" title=\"SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine OC Oerlikon-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-oc-oerlikon-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033122234","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.02.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033096436\" title=\"SPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet\"\u003eSPI-Papier OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-3-jahren-bedeutet-1033096436","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.02.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/six-handel-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033089048\" title=\"SIX-Handel SPI letztendlich in Rot\"\u003eSIX-Handel SPI letztendlich in Rot\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/six-handel-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033089048","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "companyNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684\" title=\"Shareholders approved all resolutions\"\u003eShareholders approved all resolutions\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/aktion\u0026228;re-genehmigten-s\u0026228;mtliche-antr\u0026228;ge-1033185686\" title=\"Aktion\u0026#228;re genehmigten s\u0026#228;mtliche Antr\u0026#228;ge\"\u003eAktion\u0026#228;re genehmigten s\u0026#228;mtliche Antr\u0026#228;ge\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/aktion\u0026228;re-genehmigten-s\u0026228;mtliche-antr\u0026228;ge-1033185686","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"08.02.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"sehr häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_80\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/einladung-zur-oerlikon-medieninformation-1033047573\" title=\"Einladung zur Oerlikon Medieninformation\"\u003eEinladung zur Oerlikon Medieninformation\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/einladung-zur-oerlikon-medieninformation-1033047573","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"08.02.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/invitation-to-oerlikon\u00268217;s-2023-results-analyst\u0026160;and\u0026160;investor-conference-1033047572\" title=\"Invitation to Oerlikon\u0026#8217;s 2023 results analyst\u0026#160;and\u0026#160;investor conference\"\u003eInvitation to Oerlikon\u0026#8217;s 2023 results analyst\u0026#160;and\u0026#160;investor conference\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/invitation-to-oerlikon\u00268217;s-2023-results-analyst\u0026160;and\u0026160;investor-conference-1033047572","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"04.12.23","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/oerlikon-richtet-gesch\u0026228;ft-f\u0026252;r-additive-manufacturing-am-strategisch-neu-aus-und-fokussiert-die-fertigung-in-den-usa-1032871662\" title=\"Oerlikon richtet Gesch\u0026#228;ft f\u0026#252;r Additive Manufacturing (AM) strategisch neu aus und fokussiert die Fertigung in den USA\"\u003eOerlikon richtet Gesch\u0026#228;ft f\u0026#252;r Additive Manufacturing (AM) strategisch neu aus und fokussiert die Fertigung in den USA\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/oerlikon-richtet-gesch\u0026228;ft-f\u0026252;r-additive-manufacturing-am-strategisch-neu-aus-und-fokussiert-die-fertigung-in-den-usa-1032871662","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"04.12.23","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/strategically-realigning-additive-manufacturing-am-business-consolidating-production-in-the-us-1032871661\" title=\"Strategically Realigning Additive Manufacturing (AM) Business, Consolidating Production in the US\"\u003eStrategically Realigning Additive Manufacturing (AM) Business, Consolidating Production in the US\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/strategically-realigning-additive-manufacturing-am-business-consolidating-production-in-the-us-1032871661","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"05.10.23","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/to-the-financial-community-1032682284\" title=\"To the Financial Community\"\u003eTo the Financial Community\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/to-the-financial-community-1032682284","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "mediaNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "agenciesNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "externalNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover'>"; if (topNews != null) { tableString = topNews + tableString; } if (news== null || news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { var currentCell = news[i].Cells[j]; var cellCssClass = currentCell.CssClass; if (cellCssClass == null || cellCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += "<td>"; } else { tableString += "<td class='" + cellCssClass + "'>"; } for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</table>"; $('#detail-news-table').html(tableString); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertNewsHelp() { var help = "Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eRelevant\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003evom Unternehmen\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden"; $('#detail-news-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG<a href="/analysen/oc_oerlikon" title="Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Analysen</a> </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="analysis-navigation"> <li class="active" id="allAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="buyAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Buy</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="holdAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Hold</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="sellAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Sell</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill"><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <span id="analysis-table"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-all" style="display: none"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-buy" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-sell" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-hold" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#analysis-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpAnalysis") { updateAnalysisTable(this.id); } else { insertAnalysisHelp(); } }); function updateAnalysisTable(selectedId) { switch (selectedId) { case "buyAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-buy').html()); break; case "holdAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-hold').html()); break; case "sellAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-sell').html()); break; default: $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-all').html()); } try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertAnalysisHelp() { var help = "Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für OC Oerlikon Corporation AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Empfehlungen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eBuy\u003c/strong\u003e: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;kaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;buy\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eHold\u003c/strong\u003e: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;halten\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;neutral\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eSell\u003c/strong\u003e: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. \u0026quot;verkaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;reduce\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e"; $('#analysis-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <link href="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.css?v=202403221956" rel="stylesheet" title="" type="text/css" /> <div style="display: none"><input class="ajax-token" id="__atts" name="__atts" type="hidden" value="2024-03-22-19-56-31" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__ath" name="__ath" type="hidden" value="2cB4dZRrlIPHM3xMfRMJwY9FuyBbom/CFY/braKsFtM=" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__atcrv" name="__atcrv" type="hidden" value="((30285 * 12915) + 1366)" /> </div> <input type="hidden" name="loginUrl" value="/myfinanzen?r=%2fnachrichten%2faktien%2fshareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684" /> <div style="display: none;"> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioBox"> <div class="box depot_add"> <h2 class="box-headline"> <span class="addentry">Eintrag hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Eintrag bearbeiten</span> </h2> <div id="divInstrumentAddedInfo"> Hinweis: <b>Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln?</b> Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision<sup>*</sup> pro Trade? <b><a class="text-underline" href="https://g.finanzen.net/fnbfatfi1601md" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hier informieren!</a></b> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box state_success statebox" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioSuccess" style="display: none; height: 40px;"> <div class="state_icon" style="float: left;"></div> Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! <span style="text-decoration:underline;"> <a id="addToPortfolioSuccessLink">Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln</a>.</span> </div> <div class="box state_error flex grid--d-none" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError"> <div class="content flex"> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class="state_content width-auto" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError_content"> Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten! </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioForm" style="display: none" class="table-responsive"> <form id="addInstrumentForm"> <div class="box state_info" id="NoPortfoliosHint" style="display: none"> <div class=""> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class=""> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoDepots" style="display: none">Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben.</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoWatchlists" style="display: none">Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.</span> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentId" value="" /> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom addInstrumentToPortfolioForm" cellpadding="4" cellspacing="0"> <colgroup> <col></col> <col class="last"></col> </colgroup> <tr id="NoPortfoliosInput" style="display: none"> <td class="text_right"> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoDepots" style="display: none">Portfolioname:</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoWatchlists" style="display: none">Watchlistname:</span> </td> <td> <input type="text" id="NewPortfolioName" style="text-align: left; width: 200px" jval="{valid:Validation.String.NotEmpty, message:'*'}"/> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioTypeId"/> </td> </tr> <tr id="PortfolioList"> <td class="text_right">Portfolio:</td> <td> <select id="PortfolioId"> <!-- <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> <optgroup id="depots_group" label="Portfolios"></optgroup> <optgroup id="watchlists_group" label="I18N_portfolio#select#watchlists"></optgroup> --> </select> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Name:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentIsin"/> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Typ:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeId"/> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">ISIN:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioInstrumentIdentifier"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Börse:</td> <td><select id="PortfolioInstrumentExchange"></select></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioSizeRow"> <td class="text_right">Anzahl:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioInstrumentSize" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" value="1"/> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Aktueller Kurs:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioLastQuote"></span> <span id="PortfolioLastQuoteCurrency"></span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kurszeit:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioLastQuoteTime"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufpreis:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingPrice" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}"/> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioBuyingPriceCurrencyValue"/> <span id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"></span> <!-- <select id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"> <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> </select> --> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufdatum:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioBuyingDate">22.03.2024 19:56</span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioBuyingWorthRow"> <td class="text_right">Kaufwert:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingWorth" class="text_right" disabled /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioExchangeRateValue"/> EUR </td> </tr> <tr> <td></td> <td> <div class="button bgBlue" id="SaveInstrumentToPortfolio"> <span class="addentry">Hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Speichern</span> </div> </td> </tr> <!-- <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#lower_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioLowerLimit"/></td> </tr> <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#upper_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioUpperLimit"/></td> </tr> --> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var token = { __atts: $('.ajax-token[name=__atts]').val(), __ath: $('.ajax-token[name=__ath]').val(), __atcrv: window.eval($('.ajax-token[name=__atcrv]').val()) }; $(document).ready(function () { Portfolio.linkToDepotOverview = "/myfinanzen/portfolio-und-watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToDepotDetail = "/myfinanzen/portfolio"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistOverview = "/myfinanzen/watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistDetail = "/myfinanzen/watchlisten-details"; Portfolio.applicationCurrencyCode = 'EUR'; getQuoteAndExchange = function () { return Portfolio.getQuoteAndExchange(); }; calculateExchange = function () { return Portfolio.calculateExchange(); }; $('#PortfolioInstrumentSize').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingPrice').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingDate').unbind('change').change(getQuoteAndExchange); }); </script> </div><div class="col-md-4 col-xs-12 "> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="BUT" style="text-align:center;"></div> </div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> <a href="/nachrichten">Newssuche</a> </h2> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12"> <form id="newsSearchForm" action="/nachrichten/suchergebnisse" method="post"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom no-border news-table-input"> <tbody> <tr> <td class="no-padding-left"> <input type="text" name="_newsSearchTerm" value="" placeholder="Suchtext" class="fond-input"> </td> <td> <a href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="$('#newsSearchForm').submit();" class="button white fullwidth"> GO </a> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="ad-wrapper ad-wrapper-aut-d-sidebar-1"> <div id="AUT_D_Sidebar-1"></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="title"> <h2 class="box-headline">Aktien in diesem Artikel</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div id="zero-detail-integration" class="zero-detail-integration zero-detail-integration-popup" style="display: none"> </div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom" style="table-layout:fixed"> <colgroup> <col width="40%" /> <col width="16%" /> <col width="17%" /> <col width="17%" /> </colgroup> <tbody> <tr> <td > <a href="/aktien/oc_oerlikon-aktie">OC Oerlikon Corporation AG</a><div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm" style="float:left; margin-top:5px;"> <div data-linkbuysell data-linkbuysell-isin="CH0000816824" data-linkbuysell-wkn="863037" data-linkbuysell-name="OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" data-linkbuysell-url="oc_oerlikon"> <div class="zero-buy-button"> <div id="buybuttonnewsZero" class="zero-buy-button--name hidden-xs">Aktie kaufen</div> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" name="buyurl" id="buyurl-OC Oerlikon Corporation AG-aktie" value="CH0000816824"> <input type="hidden" name="sellurl" id="sellurl-OC Oerlikon Corporation AG-aktie" value="863037"> </td> <td > 10,72 </td> <td > <span class="colorGreen font-color-green">3,47%</span> </td> <td > <img src="" class="lazy" data-original="https://pproxy.finanzen.at/cst/FinanzenAtRedesign/Share/chart.aspx?instruments=16,81682,16,814&style=minigrau4018&period=OneYear&timezone=W. Europe Standard Time" alt="OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" onclick="window.location.href= '/chart/oc_oerlikon'" style='cursor:pointer' title="OC Oerlikon Corporation AG 1 Jahr Chart"/> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <script> function openZero(isin, wkn, name, url) { $.ajax({ url: "/Ajax/ZeroDetailsIntegrationPopUp", type: "post", data: { Isin: isin, Wkn: wkn, Name: name, URL: url }, dataType: 'html', success: function (v) { $('.zero-detail-integration').html(v); $('.zero-detail-integration').show(); }, error: function (error) { } }); } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.querySelectorAll("[data-linkbuysell]").forEach(function (btn) { var isin = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-isin'); var wkn = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-wkn'); var name = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-name'); var url = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-url'); btn.addEventListener('click', function () { openZero(isin, wkn, name, url); }); }); }); function closeZero() { $('.zero-detail-integration').empty(); $('.zero-detail-integration').hide(); }; function handleCookie(broker) { switch (broker) { case 'FNB': 3 if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer", "yes", 365); } break; case 'hellobank': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank", "yes", 365); } break; case 'bankdirekt': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt", "yes", 365); } break; case 'DEGIRO': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO", "yes", 365); } break; } } function CreateCookie(name, value, validityPeriodDays) { $.cookie(name, value, { expires: validityPeriodDays, path: '/', domain: 'finanzen.at' }); } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div style="margin-top:20px;margin-left:9px;"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:98%; height:250px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="4826878660" data-ad-slot="2242089000" data-max-num-ads="1"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline">Börse aktuell - Live Ticker</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-22-03-2024-1033187137"><strong>US-Börsen mit Atempause nach Rally -- ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer</strong> <br/>Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street geht zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.</a> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="ressort-News-Navigation"> <li class="active" id="ressortNews"> <a data-toggle="pill" >Nachrichten zu Aktien</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill" >Alle Nachrichten</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div id="tabContent" class="table-responsive"></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> updateTabbedRessortNewsTable('ressortNews'); $('#ressort-News-Navigation li').click(function () { updateTabbedRessortNewsTable(this.id); }); function updateTabbedRessortNewsTable(tabId) { var news = ""; if (tabId == "allNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:43","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/credit-agricole-sa-availability-of-credit-agricole-s-a-s-2023-universal-registration-document-and-annual-financial-report-1033189940\" title=\"CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report\"\u003eCREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/credit-agricole-sa-availability-of-credit-agricole-s-a-s-2023-universal-registration-document-and-annual-financial-report-1033189940","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:36","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/danone-update-from-danone-on-its-edp-business-in-russia-1033189927\" title=\"Danone: Update from Danone on its EDP business in Russia\"\u003eDanone: Update from Danone on its EDP business in Russia\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/danone-update-from-danone-on-its-edp-business-in-russia-1033189927","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:31","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-2-haushaltspaket-nimmt-huerde-im-us-kongress-shutdown-dennoch-moeglich-1033189922\" title=\"ROUNDUP 2: Haushaltspaket nimmt Hürde im US-Kongress - Shutdown dennoch möglich\"\u003eROUNDUP 2: Haushaltspaket nimmt Hürde im US-Kongress - Shutdown dennoch möglich\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-2-haushaltspaket-nimmt-huerde-im-us-kongress-shutdown-dennoch-moeglich-1033189922","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033189920\" title=\"APA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\"\u003eAPA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033189920","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/ageas-sa-nv-announces-no-offer-will-be-made-for-direct-line-insurance-group-plc-1033189919\" title=\"Ageas SA/NV announces no offer will be made for Direct Line Insurance Group plc\"\u003eAgeas SA/NV announces no offer will be made for Direct Line Insurance Group plc\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/ageas-sa-nv-announces-no-offer-will-be-made-for-direct-line-insurance-group-plc-1033189919","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:26","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/wirtschaftsweise-grimm-energiekrise-ist-bewaltigt-1033189917\" title=\"Wirtschaftsweise Grimm: Energiekrise ist bewältigt\"\u003eWirtschaftsweise Grimm: Energiekrise ist bewältigt\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/wirtschaftsweise-grimm-energiekrise-ist-bewaltigt-1033189917","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:20","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/transaction-in-own-shares-1033189910\" title=\"Transaction in Own Shares\"\u003eTransaction in Own Shares\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/transaction-in-own-shares-1033189910","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:20","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/why-worthington-steel-stock-is-soaring-today-13365499\" title=\"Why Worthington Steel Stock Is Soaring Today\"\u003eWhy Worthington Steel Stock Is Soaring Today\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/why-worthington-steel-stock-is-soaring-today-13365499","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:20","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/nachnutzung-von-ex-opel-areal-in-wien-offen-1033189926\" title=\"Nachnutzung von Ex-Opel-Areal in Wien offen\"\u003eNachnutzung von Ex-Opel-Areal in Wien offen\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/nachnutzung-von-ex-opel-areal-in-wien-offen-1033189926","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:16","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/bericht-blinken-warnt-isral-vor-krieg-ohne-ende-1033189908\" title=\"Bericht: Blinken warnt Israel vor Krieg ohne Ende\"\u003eBericht: Blinken warnt Israel vor Krieg ohne Ende\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/bericht-blinken-warnt-isral-vor-krieg-ohne-ende-1033189908","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; } else if (tabId == "ressortNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:43","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/credit-agricole-sa-availability-of-credit-agricole-s-a-s-2023-universal-registration-document-and-annual-financial-report-1033189940\" title=\"CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report\"\u003eCREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/credit-agricole-sa-availability-of-credit-agricole-s-a-s-2023-universal-registration-document-and-annual-financial-report-1033189940","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:36","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/danone-update-from-danone-on-its-edp-business-in-russia-1033189927\" title=\"Danone: Update from Danone on its EDP business in Russia\"\u003eDanone: Update from Danone on its EDP business in Russia\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/danone-update-from-danone-on-its-edp-business-in-russia-1033189927","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:31","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-2-haushaltspaket-nimmt-huerde-im-us-kongress-shutdown-dennoch-moeglich-1033189922\" title=\"ROUNDUP 2: Haushaltspaket nimmt Hürde im US-Kongress - Shutdown dennoch möglich\"\u003eROUNDUP 2: Haushaltspaket nimmt Hürde im US-Kongress - Shutdown dennoch möglich\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-2-haushaltspaket-nimmt-huerde-im-us-kongress-shutdown-dennoch-moeglich-1033189922","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/ageas-sa-nv-announces-no-offer-will-be-made-for-direct-line-insurance-group-plc-1033189919\" title=\"Ageas SA/NV announces no offer will be made for Direct Line Insurance Group plc\"\u003eAgeas SA/NV announces no offer will be made for Direct Line Insurance Group plc\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/ageas-sa-nv-announces-no-offer-will-be-made-for-direct-line-insurance-group-plc-1033189919","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033189920\" title=\"APA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\"\u003eAPA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033189920","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:26","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/wirtschaftsweise-grimm-energiekrise-ist-bewaltigt-1033189917\" title=\"Wirtschaftsweise Grimm: Energiekrise ist bewältigt\"\u003eWirtschaftsweise Grimm: Energiekrise ist bewältigt\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/wirtschaftsweise-grimm-energiekrise-ist-bewaltigt-1033189917","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:20","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/transaction-in-own-shares-1033189910\" title=\"Transaction in Own Shares\"\u003eTransaction in Own Shares\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/transaction-in-own-shares-1033189910","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:20","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/why-worthington-steel-stock-is-soaring-today-13365499\" title=\"Why Worthington Steel Stock Is Soaring Today\"\u003eWhy Worthington Steel Stock Is Soaring Today\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/why-worthington-steel-stock-is-soaring-today-13365499","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:20","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/nachnutzung-von-ex-opel-areal-in-wien-offen-1033189926\" title=\"Nachnutzung von Ex-Opel-Areal in Wien offen\"\u003eNachnutzung von Ex-Opel-Areal in Wien offen\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/nachnutzung-von-ex-opel-areal-in-wien-offen-1033189926","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19:16","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/bericht-blinken-warnt-isral-vor-krieg-ohne-ende-1033189908\" title=\"Bericht: Blinken warnt Israel vor Krieg ohne Ende\"\u003eBericht: Blinken warnt Israel vor Krieg ohne Ende\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/bericht-blinken-warnt-isral-vor-krieg-ohne-ende-1033189908","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom'>"; if (news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup><tbody>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { tableString += "<td>"; for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</tbody></table>"; $('#tabContent').html(tableString); } </script> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <img style="display:none" src="https://tracking.finanzen.net/?applicationid=2&languageid=6&route=Article%2fNews%2fShares&querystring=shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684&userid=&useragent=CCBot%2f3.0+(https%3a%2f%2fcommoncrawl.org%2ffaq%2f%3b+info%40commoncrawl.org)&userip=23.220.105.72&date=03%2f22%2f2024+19%3a56%3a31&eventtype=3" alt="pagehit"/> </div></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div style="max-width: 1010px; margin-left:9px"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:98%; height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="" data-ad-slot="3394710347" data-max-num-ads="1"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div class="row footer"> <script type="text/javascript"> function highlight(element) { var stars = $('#benchmark_rating span'); var id = 0; var i; for (i = 0; stars[i] !== element; i++) { $(stars[i]).addClass('active'); id = i; } for (i = id + 1; i <= stars.length; i++) { $(stars[i]).removeClass('active'); } $(element).addClass('active'); }; function rate(rating) { if (screen.width < 768) { $.ajax({ method: "GET", url: "/Ajax/TrackUserRating/" + rating, data: { comment: "mobile", query: "shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684", route: "Article/News/Shares" } }); } else { var popup = window.open('/rating?route=Article/News/Shares&query=shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684&rating=' + rating, '_blank', "width=500,height=300,scrollbars=no"); popup.focus(); } }; </script> <div class="spacer-40"></div> <div class="row footer-container" id="collapseExample"> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div class="footer-box"> <div class="row"> <div class="spacer-10 hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"></div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4" id="brokerage-footer"> <div class="zero-logo-footer"></div> <p class="color-blue font-bold zero-title-footer">Aktien kaufen zu<br /> Top-Konditionen</p> <div class="iconZeroEuro zero-footer-icon"></div> <p style="font-size: 14px;">Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr – jetzt für <b>0 Euro pro Trade</b> handeln (zzgl. marktüblicher Spreads)!</p> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a class="zero-button-footer zero-magenta" href="https://g.finanzen.net/zero-web-footer-button-finat" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Jetzt informieren </a> </div> <div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm col-md-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-5"> <p class="color-blue font-bold" style="font-size: 17.33px">finanzen.net Apps</p> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/de/app/b%C3%B6rse-aktien-finanzen-net/id291973577?pt=507228&ct=finanzen.net%2Ffooter&mt=8" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> <img alt="finanzen.net iOS App" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-button-ios" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/buttons/mobile-icon-button-ios.png" height="28" src="" width="93" /> </a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.finanzen.net" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> <img alt="finanzen.net Android App" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-button-android" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/buttons/mobile-icon-button-android.png" height="28" src="" width="93" /> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-7"> <img alt="finanzen.net Apps" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-handy" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/mobile/mobile-icon-handy.png" src="" /> </div> </div> </div> <hr class="hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4"> <img alt="Oskar" class="lazy pull-sm-right" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/logos/oskar-logo-footer.png" height="46" id="oskar-footer-logo-pos" src="" width="222" /> <span class="color-blue pull-sm-right font-bold" style="font-size: 17.33px">ETF-Sparplan</span> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <p class="text-sm-right" style="font-size: 14px;">Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.</p> <div class="spacer-5"></div> <div class="footerOskar"> <a class="button oscar_green pull-sm-right footerButton" href="https://g.finanzen.net/oskar-at-footer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN</a> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10 hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div class="footer-box text-center"> <div class="social-icons-footer"> <a class="icon-set icon-facebook-big icon-mright-5" href="http://www.facebook.com/finanzen.at" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.at bei Facebook"></a> <a class="icon-set icon-rss-big" href="https://www.finanzen.at/rss" title="finanzen.at RSS Feed"></a> </div> <span class="visible-xs" style="height: 50px; clear: both;"></span> <div class="benchmark"> Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite? <div id="benchmark_rating"> schlecht <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('1');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('2');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('3');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('4');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('5');"></span> sehr gut </div> </div> <br /><br /> <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/atx">Aktien ATX</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/dax">DAX</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/euro_stoxx_50">EuroStoxx 50</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/dow_jones">Dow Jones</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/nasdaq_100">NASDAQ 100</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/nikkei_225">Nikkei 225</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/s&p_500">S&P 500</a>  <br /><br /> <p> <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/kontakt?prevurl=https://origin.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/shareholders-approved-all-resolutions-1033185684" rel="nofollow">Kontakt</a>  -  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/impressum" rel="nofollow">Impressum</a> - <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/werbung" rel="nofollow">Werbung</a> </p> <p> <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/sitemap">Sitemap</a>  - <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/datenschutz" rel="nofollow">Datenschutz</a>  - <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/disclaimer">Disclaimer</a>  - <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/agb">AGB</a>  - <a onclick="_cmp_.showPM()">Privatsphäre-Einstellungen</a> </p> <br /> <div class="hidden-xs lower-footer" id="werbehinweis"> <div> Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden. <br />Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.).<br /> © 1999-2024 <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/impressum">finanzen.net GmbH</a> </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div> *Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann. </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div> ** Hinweis zu Plus500: <strong>82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter.</strong> Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren. Plus500UK Ltd ist zugelassen und reguliert durch Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 509909). Plus500CY Ltd authorized & regulated by CySEC (#250/14). </div> <div> <br /> <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/waehrungsrechner">Währungsrechner</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten">News</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/devisen">Devisen</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/devisen/us_dollar-schweizer_franken-kurs">Dollarkurs</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/aktienkurse">Aktienkurse</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/devisen/bitcoin-euro-kurs">Bitcoin</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/rohstoffe">Rohstoffe</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/fonds">Fonds</a>  </div> </div> </div> <div id="mdsng_starter"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/portfolio.js?v=202403221956"></script><script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.js?v=202403221956"></script><script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/Validation.js?v=202403221956"></script> <!-- Include MM Suggest --> <script type="text/javascript"> var mmURLBase = "/ajax/SearchController_Suggest"; var mmURLIcons = "https://images.finanzen.net/images/b_mmsuggest/"; InstrumentPageRoutes = { Fund: "/fonds/", ETF: "/etf/", Share: "/aktien/", Bond: "/anleihen/", Index: "/index/", Commodity: "/rohstoffe/", InterestRate: "/zinsen/", Derivative: "/zertifikate/", ExchangeRate: "/devisen/" }; InstrumentTypeNames = { Fund: "Fonds", ETF: "ETFs", Share: "Aktien", Bond: "Anleihen", Index: "Indizes", Commodity: "Rohstoffe", InterestRate: "Zinsen", Derivative: "Zertifikate", ExchangeRate: "Devisen" }; </script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document) .ready(function () { mmssetup(); $('#simple-menu-search, #mobile-search-close') .sidr({ name: 'men-right', side: 'left', onOpen: function () { $(".header-hidden").removeClass("displaynone"); } }); $('#simple-menu, #mobile-menu-close') .sidr({ name: 'men-left', side: 'left', // By default onOpen: function () { $(".header-hidden").removeClass("displaynone"); } }); $('.header-ticker-content').marquee(); $('#mobile-login, #mobile-login-close') .on('click', function () { $('.mobile-login-wrapper').toggle(); return false; }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); $this.find('li ul').css('left', $this.width() + 'px'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .sub-link') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); var index = $(this).index(); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('top', index * 39 + 'px'); $this.find('.sub-pullout li').css('display', 'block'); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('display', 'block'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .sub-link') .mouseleave(function () { var $this = $(this); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('display', 'none'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .pullout') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); var index = $(this).index(); $this.find('ul').css('top', index * 40 + 'px'); }); }); $(window) .touchwipe({ wipeLeft: function () { // Close $.sidr('close', 'men-left'); }, wipeLeft: function () { // Close $.sidr('close', 'men-right'); }, preventDefaultEvents: false }); $(window) .on("blur focus", function (e) { window.setTimeout(function () { if (!!clientApi) { clientApi.reconnect(); } }, 1000); }); </script> <div id="ivw_container"></div> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/MDSnG/Config.min.js?v=202403221956"></script> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/MDSnG/min/clientApi.min.js?v=202403221956"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> var mdsngStarter = document.getElementById("mdsng_starter"); if (!!mdsngStarter && "clientApi" in window === false) { clientApi = new MDSnG.ClientApi(); clientApi.connect(); } // start the clientApi on load event if it is not already started window.addEventListener('load', function () { if ("clientApi" in window === false) { clientApi = new MDSnG.ClientApi(); clientApi.connect(); if (window.buildChart) { try { if (!!window.settings !== false && !!window.settings.isBuildchartRun === false) { buildChart(settings.Settings); settings["isBuildchartRun"] = true; } } catch (e) { } } } }, false); </script> <script async src="https://gearwom.de/shared/atscr"></script> <script> var currentRoute = 'Article/News/Shares'; var webPushSettings = { firebaseTopic: "news-push-web", isTestRun: false } </script> <script async="async" src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/web-push/init.min.js?v=202403221956"></script> <!--id:wn0sdwk0001GA--> </body> </html>