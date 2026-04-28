CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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28.04.2026 09:50:00
Should You Buy CoreWeave Stock Before May 7?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been one of the more underrated stocks in the market. It is posting incredible growth, has deep ties with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and boasts several impressive clients, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). However, the market has caught on to the investment thesis in recent weeks, and the stock has rallied by more than 70% since the start of April. With gains of that kind in the rearview mirror, investors may be wondering if CoreWeave is still worth investing in. They may not have a ton of time to decide, as the company delivers its Q1 results on May 7, and that report could be the catalyst that causes CoreWeave to rise to even greater levels -- or to plunge, as it did after each of its last two reports. The stock is still more than 20% below the levels it was trading at in fall 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Jane Street-Deal: CoreWeave sichert sich Milliarden für globale KI-Infrastruktur - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)
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11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)