NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
26.10.2025 18:02:00
Should You Buy Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Before Nov. 19??
After a couple of years of blistering gains, stocks driven higher by artificial intelligence (AI) are beginning to experience more moderate growth. This inevitable downshift has some investors asking if the adoption of AI still has legs now that the initial hype has subsided.Take Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock, for example. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) were the first chips available with enough computational horsepower to power these next-generation AI models. As the undisputed frontrunner, it quickly became the gold standard and flag bearer for AI. More recently, however, the specter of competition and slowing growth has raised concerns that Nvidia's best days are behind it.The company is scheduled to release the results of its fiscal 2026 third quarter after the market close on Wednesday, Nov. 19, and shareholders -- and indeed Wall Street at large -- will be paying close attention to see what the future holds for AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
