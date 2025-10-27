Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 17:15:00

Should You Buy Pfizer Stock Before Nov. 4?

One struggling pharma stock that could use a boost from a strong earnings report is Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The company's valuation has plummeted in recent years as patent cliffs and question marks about its long-term growth have made investors hesitant to invest in the business, despite its offering an exceptionally high yield. Pfizer's stock has fallen close to 30% in the past five years, but despite its low valuation, investors haven't been taking the bait. However, the company has been reporting solid results in its recent quarters. It even raised its guidance when it last reported its numbers in August. With its third-quarter earnings report scheduled to come out on Nov. 4, could yet another strong performance be what finally gets the stock going, and should you consider investing in Pfizer before those numbers come out?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten