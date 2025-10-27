Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
27.10.2025 17:15:00
Should You Buy Pfizer Stock Before Nov. 4?
One struggling pharma stock that could use a boost from a strong earnings report is Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The company's valuation has plummeted in recent years as patent cliffs and question marks about its long-term growth have made investors hesitant to invest in the business, despite its offering an exceptionally high yield. Pfizer's stock has fallen close to 30% in the past five years, but despite its low valuation, investors haven't been taking the bait. However, the company has been reporting solid results in its recent quarters. It even raised its guidance when it last reported its numbers in August. With its third-quarter earnings report scheduled to come out on Nov. 4, could yet another strong performance be what finally gets the stock going, and should you consider investing in Pfizer before those numbers come out?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!