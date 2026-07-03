Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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03.07.2026 11:02:00
Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock Right Now?
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is a leading player in the space tech industry, and its share price has seen strong bullish momentum over the last year as interest in the category has swelled, the business has delivered strong quarterly results, and it has inked new partnerships and contracts. The latest valuation surge for the company came after it announced an $8 billion deal to buy Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM). But while Rocket Lab stock has gained roughly 196% over the last year, it's still down roughly 29% from its lifetime high. Should investors be pouncing on the stock right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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