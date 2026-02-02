Simon Property Group Aktie

Simon Property Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 916647 / ISIN: US8288061091

02.02.2026 22:21:10

Simon Property Group Inc Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.048 billion, or $9.35 per share. This compares with $667.231 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $1.791 billion from $1.582 billion last year.

Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.048 Bln. vs. $667.231 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.35 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $1.791 Bln vs. $1.582 Bln last year.

