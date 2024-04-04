Skipify In Partnership With Visa To Extend Reach And Capabilities Of Skipify's Connected Wallet

(RTTNews) - Fintech company Skipify announced Thursday its partnership with payments technology company Visa, Inc. (V) through the Visa Digital Commerce Program in its bid to reinvent the way consumers transact, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to simplify and accelerate the payment process.

By combining Visa's extensive digital payments expertise with Skipify's next-generation digital wallet, Skipify is poised to deliver unparalleled convenience and security to consumers at checkout.

In early phases of the partnership, Skipify customers in a growing list of global markets will be able to link Visa Click to Pay cards with their Skipify Connected Wallet.

Once enabled, the direct connection means that Skipify's identity-powered wallet will be able to recognize participating Visa Click to Pay cardholders on a merchant's website, surfacing available cards more seamlessly.

The integration utilizes advanced Visa network tokenization technology to help minimize the risk of fraud and provide a more secure payment environment, helping to allow merchants to offer a more frictionless checkout experience without increasing exposure to fraud risk.

The participation also allows Skipify to significantly expand its reach and offer its innovative payment solutions to a broader audience than ever before.