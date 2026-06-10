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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 08:05:00
SpaceX Believes Its IPO Is "Highly Dependent" on This 1 Catalyst
SpaceX is getting ready to go public. With a targeted valuation of $1.77 trillion, SpaceX would instantly become one of the biggest IPO stocks in history.Every investor should be asking themselves one question: Where exactly is this valuation coming from? Digging into the company's IPO prospectus is the best way to find out. Buried in this 370-page document is a surprising phrase: The company claims that long-term growth will be "highly dependent on the successful development and scaling" of a single project. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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