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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.05.2026 13:07:00
SpaceX IPO Warning: Blue Origin Poses Real Threat
In just a couple months, SpaceX will finally hold its IPO -- and not only SpaceX. Thanks to a series of pre-IPO mergers, when SpaceX goes public, investors will also gain access to social media site X and artificial intelligence company xAI. But here's the thing: There are a whole lot of ways to invest in artificial intelligence these days, and Twitter, the company that preceded X, was a publicly traded stock for years before Musk bought it.But there's no other space company quite like SpaceX for you to invest in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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