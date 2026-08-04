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04.08.2026 19:43:28
SpaceX Stock: This Event, Not Earnings, Could Trigger a Massive Move This Week
The Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO may have been the biggest market event this year.Elon Musk's space company went public at a valuation of $1.75 trillion, raising $75 billion, making it the biggest IPO in history. After jumping out of the gate, however, the stock now looks like a broken IPO, down more than 10% from its $135 IPO share price.SpaceX is set to report its first quarterly earnings after the market closes today, and all eyes will be on the company. Analysts expect it to post revenue of $6.82 billion in the period. The company did not disclose its revenue in the quarter a year ago, but that's up roughly 50% sequentially, driven by new data center leasing agreements with Anthropic, Google, and Reflection AI, which are expected to make up roughly $2.18 billion in revenue. Revenue from Starlink, or its connectivity business, is projected at $3.83 billion, and the remainder, or $835 million, is from the space segment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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