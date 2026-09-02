Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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02.09.2026 11:21:00
SpaceX vs. Anthropic: Which Is the Better IPO to Own?
The market is set to see two of the largest IPOs ever in 2026. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted in early June with a nearly $1.8 trillion market cap and raised over $85 billion in capital. Anthropic, meanwhile, plans to IPO this fall, looking to raise $100 billion at a $2 trillion market cap. But which of their stocks will be the better one to own?SpaceX has been on a wild ride since its IPO, and the stock now sits about 5% above its $135 initial public offering price and about 4% below its first day opening price of $150. The stock is largely a bet on Elon Musk and the future, given the company's ambitious goals. At the time of its IPO, management pegged its total addressable market at a whopping $28.5 trillion, and Musk claimed the company would become worth more than Earth itself.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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