Starbucks Aktie

Starbucks

WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094

07.11.2025 22:06:21

Starbucks Apologizes After Bearista Cup Frenzy Sparks Chaos And Sellouts Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Starbucks' (SBUX) limited-edition Bearista Cold Cup has triggered nationwide chaos, forcing the company to issue a public apology after fights broke out and customers camped overnight in hopes of buying one.

Released on November 6 as part of the coffee chain's 2025 holiday lineup, the $29.95 glass cup, shaped like a teddy bear in a green beanie, sold out within hours, with some stores reportedly receiving only one or two units.

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson said, "The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations… We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment."

Frustrated fans flooded social media, complaining of poor supply planning and alleging some baristas bought the cups before customers. Some claimed to have visited multiple stores before dawn, only to find shelves empty.

The shortage has fueled resale listings on eBay and Mercari, with prices ranging from $109 to $300 for the collectible cup. Fans criticized Starbucks for hyping "a nonexistent product," while others called for larger restocks to avoid what one user called "unnecessary chaos."

Despite the frenzy, Starbucks assured customers that more holiday merchandise is on the way. For now, disappointed fans can still find solace in seasonal favorites like the Peppermint Mocha and Iced Gingerbread Chai.

SBUX currently trades at $85.53 or 4.02% higher on the NasdaqGS.

