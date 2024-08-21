Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Fall Menu To Launch On August 22

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) officially announced the return of its pumpkin spice fall menu, set to launch on Thursday, August 22.

This year's debut comes two days earlier than last year's rollout, which marked the 20th anniversary of the iconic seasonal beverage.

The much-loved Pumpkin Spice Latte, a staple synonymous with the autumn season, highlights the 2024 fall menu. Alongside this classic, customers can also enjoy the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, the latter of which was introduced in 2023 and has quickly gained popularity.

In addition to these fan favorites, Starbucks is bringing back the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, both of which have delighted customers in previous seasons. This year, the menu will also feature a new addition: the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, catering to the growing demand for non-dairy options among consumers.

On the food front, Starbucks is reintroducing the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Baked Apple Croissant, both of which pair perfectly with the fall beverages. Additionally, a new treat, the Raccoon Cake Pop, will make its debut, adding a fun and whimsical element to the seasonal offerings.

Starbucks is also embracing the digital age by offering two exclusive fall beverages that can only be accessed through the Starbucks app. These include the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White, designed to appeal to tech-savvy customers who prefer the convenience of mobile ordering.

Starbucks stated that the new drinks are to "complement the range of beverages designed to meet the flavor profiles of our Gen Z and Millennial customers" who "increasingly favor tea-based, cold and non-dairy beverages."

Moreover, Starbucks Reserve locations in major cities such as Chicago, New York City, and Seattle will unveil their own unique fall menu, featuring an array of seasonal cocktails. Highlights from this exclusive selection include the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini, and the Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight, providing a sophisticated twist on traditional fall flavors.