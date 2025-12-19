Infosys Aktie
WKN: 919668 / ISIN: US4567881085
|
19.12.2025 23:42:04
Stock Market Today, Dec. 19: NYSE Halts Infosys Trading After ADRs Spike
Infosys (NYSE:INFY), provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and digital services globally. Infosys IPO'ed in 1999 and has grown 3,362% since going public. Based in India, Infosys trades American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in the U.S.Friday’s regular session saw Infosys ADRs spike over 50% intraday before the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) briefly halted trading. This highlighted volatility and structural issues in U.S.-listed foreign shares. Trading volume reached 115.6 million shares, coming in about 738% above versus its three-month average of 13.8 million shares.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.88% to 6,835, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.31% to close at 23,308. Among information technology services peers, Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) advanced 1.97% and 6.99%, respectively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
