ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
29.10.2025 09:10:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is ASML Holding Next?
Investors tend to show outsized interest in companies that conduct stock splits. While a stock split does not change the market cap of a company or an investor's equity position in that company, it does indicate something about a company that can be useful in evaluating its position in the market. Typically, stock splits occur after a stock has recently made a big price move over a relatively short period of time, whether up or down.The Netherlands-based ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) plays a critical role in the blazing hot semiconductor space, which creates the chips that power large language models. Its stock price has generally reflected the company's performance and is up about 1,050% in the past decade. It hasn't executed a forward stock split since October 2007, and is trading up 2,280% since then.Could this be the next company to conduct a stock split?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASML NVmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25