Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
07.05.2026 15:45:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Micron Technology Next?
Few stocks have been as hot lately as Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). The memory maker is up nearly 700% over the last year (as of May 5), and the share price has soared above $600.A high share price is often a precursor to a stock split. Companies split their stocks to lower their share prices, which can increase liquidity and make shares more accessible to retail investors. Micron has done this three times before, although its last split was more than 25 years ago in 2000. Let's see if another one could be on the horizon.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
08.05.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Freitagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen am Freitagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26