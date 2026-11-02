Stock Split Watch: Is Moderna Next?

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock, after a few years in the doldrums, has accomplished a major turnaround. The biotech company saw its stock soar in early pandemic days thanks to the development and commercialization of its coronavirus vaccine. It went on to become a blockbuster product. But when demand for the vaccine slipped later in the health crisis, Moderna's earnings and stock performance suffered.

The biotech quickly took charge of the situation, cutting costs where needed and putting a focus on oncology and rare disease candidates. All of these efforts have started to brighten Moderna's earnings reports, and investors have sat up and taken notice.

The stock has soared 650% this year, largely outperforming many tech giants, the stocks that have driven positive market performance in recent years. Moderna stock still may be far from its record high, but it is trading 60% above analysts' estimates. At today's levels, is Moderna ripe for a stock split? Let's find out.

Continue reading