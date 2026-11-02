Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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02.11.2026 09:55:02
Stock Split Watch: Is Moderna Next?
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock, after a few years in the doldrums, has accomplished a major turnaround. The biotech company saw its stock soar in early pandemic days thanks to the development and commercialization of its coronavirus vaccine. It went on to become a blockbuster product. But when demand for the vaccine slipped later in the health crisis, Moderna's earnings and stock performance suffered.
The biotech quickly took charge of the situation, cutting costs where needed and putting a focus on oncology and rare disease candidates. All of these efforts have started to brighten Moderna's earnings reports, and investors have sat up and taken notice.
The stock has soared 650% this year, largely outperforming many tech giants, the stocks that have driven positive market performance in recent years. Moderna stock still may be far from its record high, but it is trading 60% above analysts' estimates. At today's levels, is Moderna ripe for a stock split? Let's find out.
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Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
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29.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Moderna-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Moderna von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Start des Dienstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Was hinter der Kursschwäche trotz positiver Krebsdaten steckt - BioNTech ebenfalls in Rot (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 notiert zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 startet im Plus (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Impfstoffdaten enttäuschen: Moderna-Aktie fällt kräftig, BioNTech-Aktie reagiert ebenfalls (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Moderna Inc
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Moderna Inc
|198,64
|0,26%
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