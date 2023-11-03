Swiss Re reports net income of USD 2.5 billion for first nine months of 2023

Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR Property & Casualty Reinsurance (P&C Re) net income of USD 1.5 billion; combined ratio of 94.3%1

Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) net income of USD 634 million

Corporate Solutions net income of USD 492 million; combined ratio of 91.3%1

Return on investments (ROI) of 3.5%; Q3 recurring income yield increased to 3.7%

Very strong capital position with Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 314% as of 1 July 2023 Zurich, 3 November 2023 – Swiss Re reported a net income of USD 2.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023, with a profit of USD 1 billion in the third quarter. All businesses contributed to the strong result. Swiss Re maintains its guidance for full-year targets. Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: "Swiss Re's performance in the first nine months of 2023 is the result of our continued focus on underwriting quality. This has enabled us to navigate a heightened risk environment that continues to be characterised by significant loss events for the insurance industry." Swiss Re's Group Chief Financial Officer John Dacey said: "With interest rates continuing to rise, we see improvements in the recurring income yield and in our overall investment results. Combined with the improved underwriting performance, this has significantly strengthened the Group's earnings capacity." Swiss Re reports a strong result in the third quarter Swiss Re reports a strong result in the third quarter With a profit of USD 1 billion in the third quarter, Swiss Re reported a net income of USD 2.5 billion and a return on equity (ROE) of 25.9% for the first nine months of 2023. This compares with a net loss of USD 285 million and an ROE of –2.1% for the first nine months of 2022. The significant improvement was mainly driven by the underwriting performance in P&C Re and L&H Re, supported by increasing investment results. Net premiums earned and fee income for the Group increased by 4.2% to USD 33.7 billion in the first nine months of 2023, compared with USD 32.4 billion in the prior-year period. At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums earned and fee income grew by 5.3%. The Group achieved a return on investments (ROI) of 3.5% in the first nine months of 2023, compared with 1.6% in the prior-year period. In the third quarter, the ROI was exceptional at 4.8%, supported by net realised gains stemming from real-estate sales, which were partially offset by losses from targeted sales of lower-yielding fixed-income securities. Overall, the investment portfolio continues to benefit from higher interest rates. The recurring income yield reached 3.7% in the third quarter, while the fixed income reinvestment yield settled at 4.9%. Swiss Re's capital position remained very strong, with a Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 314% as of 1 July 2023. P&C Re delivers resilient underwriting performance P&C Re delivers resilient underwriting performance P&C Re reported a net profit of USD 1.5 billion for the first nine months of 2023, compared with a net loss of USD 283 million in the prior-year period. The significant earnings improvement was driven by the underwriting performance on the back of successful renewals and rising investment income. In the third quarter, P&C Re achieved a combined ratio of 93.7% despite a substantial level of large natural catastrophe losses for the industry. The business absorbed negative prior-year developments of USD 151 million, reflecting significant additions to US liability reserves, the majority of which were assumption-driven2. Large natural catastrophe claims amounted to USD 1.1 billion in the first nine months of 20233, compared with USD 2.5 billion in the same period in 2022. USD 421 million is attributed to the third quarter, mainly relating to severe weather events in Europe, wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui and the earthquake in Morocco. Net premiums earned in the first nine months of 2023 increased to USD 17.4 billion, compared with USD 16.6 billion in the prior-year period. At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums grew by 5.4%. P&C Re's combined ratio for the first nine months of 2023 was 94.3%1, significantly improving from 106.1% in the prior-year period. L&H Re increases net income in the third quarter L&H Re increases net income in the third quarter L&H Re reported a third-quarter profit of USD 241 million. Elevated large individual claims were offset by a strong investment result. Net income increased significantly to USD 634 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared with a profit of USD 221 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a decline in mortality claims related to COVID-19. Net premiums earned and fee income increased to USD 11.7 billion in the first nine months of 2023, compared with USD 11.2 billion in the prior-year period. At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums earned and fee income grew by 6.1%. L&H Re continues to target a net income of approximately USD 900 million for 2023. Corporate Solutions maintains strong business performance Corporate Solutions maintains strong business performance Corporate Solutions reported a net income of USD 492 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared with USD 356 million in the prior-year period. The increase reflects a continued strong underlying business performance, complemented by lower-than-expected large natural catastrophe losses, and a higher investment result. Large man-made losses amounted to USD 153 million and losses from large natural catastrophes reached USD 86 million in the first nine months of 2023. Both amounts were significantly lower than in the prior-year period, which was marked by a significant reserve for the war in Ukraine and higher participation in natural catastrophe events. Net premiums earned decreased to USD 4.0 billion in the first nine months of 2023 from USD 4.1 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting the partial sale of the elipsLife business in mid-2022. At constant exchange rates and excluding the impact of the elipsLife sale, the comparative increase was 7.4%, driven by new business growth in selected focus portfolios, partially offset by conscious reductions in professional liability lines. Corporate Solutions’ combined ratio was 91.3% for the first nine months of 20231. iptiQ delivers focused growth iptiQ delivers focused growth iptiQ's growth accelerated in the third quarter with gross premiums written amounting to USD 771 million in the first nine months of 2023, up from USD 650 million in the prior-year period, and now has over 2.3million policies in force. Outlook Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: "In light of the good performance year to date, we maintain our targets for the full year including a Group net income of more than USD 3 billion. We continue to focus on our disciplined underwriting strategy that provides a strong base for the future." Details of 9M 2023 performance 9M 2022 9M 2023 USD millions, unless otherwise stated Consolidated Group (total) Net premiums earned

and fee income 32 366 33 718 Net income/loss –285 2 466 Return on equity

(%, annualised) –2.1 25.9 Return on investments

(%, annualised) 1.6 3.5 Recurring income yield

(%, annualised) 2.4 3.5 31.12.22 30.09.23 Shareholders' equity 12 699 12 698 Book value per share (USD) 43.94 43.73 9M 2022 9M 2023 P&C Reinsurance Net premiums earned 16 606 17 352 Net income/loss –283 1 504 Combined ratio (%)1 106.1 94.3 L&H Reinsurance Net premiums earned

and fee income 11 202 11 672 Net income 221 634 Recurring income yield

