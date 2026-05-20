Synaptics Shares Gain 6% On Google Research Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares rose 5.82 percent to $130.84, up $7.20 on Wednesday, after the company announced it will showcase Edge AI applications with Google Research at Google I/O 2026.

The stock is currently trading at $130.84, compared with a previous close of $123.64 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $129.56 and traded between $128.00 and $134.84 during the session, with volume reaching 353,395 shares, below the average daily volume of 815,757 shares.

The companies will highlight the newly introduced Coralboard, powered by Synaptics' Astra SL2610 platform and Google's Coral NPU technology. The board is designed to help developers rapidly prototype and deploy multimodal on-device artificial intelligence applications.

At Google I/O, Synaptics and Google will present "Jellectronica," a live AI-powered music experience that uses computer vision and generative AI to transform jellyfish movement into real-time music.

Synaptics shares have traded between $57.54 and $134.84 over the past 52 weeks.