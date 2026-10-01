01.10.2026 18:50:01

Synopsys Stock Rises 9%

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is up 9.38 percent, gaining $40.80 to $475.74 on Thursday. The move comes amid investor reaction to the company's strategic partnership with OpenAI to develop GPT-Synopsys, a specialised AI model designed to work with Synopsys' electronic design automation tools for semiconductor design workflows.

Synopsys is currently trading at $475.74, up from the previous close of $434.94 after opening at $467.85 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $462.00 and $493.30 during the session, with trading volume at 3.27 million shares versus average volume of 1.87 million.

Under the multi-year agreement, Synopsys and OpenAI will jointly develop and market GPT-Synopsys, which is intended to use OpenAI models with Synopsys EDA tools to optimise chip designs, including power, performance and area, as well as timing and verification. The agreement includes revenue sharing and a go-to-market collaboration, with early technology engagements already underway with semiconductor customers.

Shares have traded between $362.55 and $539.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:18 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
17:16 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen