T-Mobile Upgrades "Smartphone Equality"

What’s the news: Today, T-Mobile announced a major update to Smartphone Equality — the Un-carrier’s signature program that gives more people a way to get the latest smartphones regardless of their credit score or how they choose to pay. At its inception, Smartphone Equality enabled Metro and T-Mobile Prepaid customers to get great deals on a new class of devices, but the very best deals — reserved for customers with high credit scores — were out of reach. Over nearly a decade, Smartphone Equality customers continue to prove that payment history has as much value as a high credit score. So, in true Un-carrier fashion, T-Mobile is taking action. With the updated program, Metro and T-Mobile Prepaid customers can get access to the very best deals at T-Mobile, now including flagship devices like the iPhone 15 on Us!

Why it matters: Millions of wireless customers don’t have access to the best deals. T-Mobile believes that everyone deserves access to the best deals, regardless of a credit score or how they choose to pay, and that’s what Smartphone Equality does. T-Mobile recognizes that customers’ payment history is, in fact, the best predictor of their credit worthiness. With this latest update to Smartphone Equality, millions more people get access to even better deals than before.

Who it's for: New and existing Metro and T-Mobile Prepaid customers.

How it works: After making 12 consecutive, on-time monthly payments at Metro or T-Mobile Prepaid, customers can take advantage of the Un-carrier’s best pricing on the hottest devices, now including the iPhone 15 on Us (128 GB) at $0 down with 24 monthly bill credits when they bring their number with eligible trade-in on any Go5G plan — no credit check required!

For more information on Smartphone Equality, head to: t-mobile.com/offers/smartphone-equality-program. To learn more about the Go5G plans available at T-Mobile, visit: t-mobile.com/cell-phone-plans. And check out t.mobile.com/benefits to discover all the amazing benefits T-Mobile customers receive, just for being a customer!

Limited time offers; subject to change. iPhone On Us: Contact us before cancelling account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $829.99 – iPhone 15 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying service, & trade-in (e.g., iPhone 11) required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $830 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q4 2023. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

