03.10.2024 21:39:19
Tesla Initiates Recall Of Over 27,000 Cybertrucks Over Rearview Camera Issue
(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) is recalling about 27,000 cybertrucks due to a rearview camera issue that could potentially increase the risk of accidents, according to several media reports.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration OR NHTSA's filing revealed that the rearview display might take up to 8 seconds to appear when the Cybertruck is in reverse, exceeding the 2-second requirement under the U.S. federal safety rules.
This delay could prevent drivers from seeing what is behind them in time, increasing the risk of a crash.
The NHTSA said that the Tesla Cybertruck "fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard or FMVSS number 111, 'Rear Visibility.'"
The automaker has released an over-the-air software update to fix the issue at no cost to affected vehicle owners.
This is the fifth recall of the electric vehicle since its launch last year, according to CNN.
Most recently, Tesla recalled 11,383 Cybertrucks due to improperly adhered plastic trim along the edge of the truck bed that could come loose and detach from the vehicle while driving, and another 11,688 of its Cybertruck vehicles over the front windshield wiper failure that could reduce visibility and increase crash risks, as per the NHTSA report submitted in June.
