03.10.2024 21:39:19

Tesla Initiates Recall Of Over 27,000 Cybertrucks Over Rearview Camera Issue

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) is recalling about 27,000 cybertrucks due to a rearview camera issue that could potentially increase the risk of accidents, according to several media reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration OR NHTSA's filing revealed that the rearview display might take up to 8 seconds to appear when the Cybertruck is in reverse, exceeding the 2-second requirement under the U.S. federal safety rules.

This delay could prevent drivers from seeing what is behind them in time, increasing the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA said that the Tesla Cybertruck "fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard or FMVSS number 111, 'Rear Visibility.'"

The automaker has released an over-the-air software update to fix the issue at no cost to affected vehicle owners.

This is the fifth recall of the electric vehicle since its launch last year, according to CNN.

Most recently, Tesla recalled 11,383 Cybertrucks due to improperly adhered plastic trim along the edge of the truck bed that could come loose and detach from the vehicle while driving, and another 11,688 of its Cybertruck vehicles over the front windshield wiper failure that could reduce visibility and increase crash risks, as per the NHTSA report submitted in June.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen

03.10.24 Tesla Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.10.24 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.10.24 Tesla Sell UBS AG
02.10.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.09.24 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 227,25 4,27% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen