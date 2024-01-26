|
26.01.2024 21:25:25
Tesla Recalls About 200,000 Vehicles In US To Fix Rearview Camera Issue
(RTTNews) - EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has recalled about 200,000 vehicles in the United States over a software problem that can prevent the rearview camera from displaying, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Tesla had recalled certain 2023 Model S, X, and Y vehicles equipped with full self-driving computer 4.0 and running a software release version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100. Software instability may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.
According to the regulator, a rearview image that does not display while in reverse decreases the driver's visibility and increases the risk of a crash. There are no injuries or deaths associated with the problem, according to the agency.
Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 22, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752.
Last month, Tesla recalled over 2 million vehicles in the United States to fix safety issues in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system. The recall involves four different Tesla models made between 2012 and 2023.
Early this month, the company also recalled over 1.6 million cars in China to fix issues with Autopilot features and door locks. Both issues were also fixed through a free over-the-air software update.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Autohersteller: Tesla ruft fast 200.000 Autos in USA wegen Displayproblem zurück (Handelsblatt)
|
25.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Tesla verfehlt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen: Tesla-Aktie unter Druck (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)