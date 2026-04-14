Strategy Aktie

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WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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14.04.2026 10:46:00

The Common Strategy 401(k) Millionaires Use

You've probably seen articles touting the "ideal" amount to have saved for retirement. However, the truth is far more nuanced. Simply put, some people need more than others. Still, for many, the goal is to save at least $1 million.While this goal may seem out of reach for the average worker, data exposes a surprising truth: Everyday people have reached the $1 million mark in their retirement accounts without relying on luck, an inheritance, or an exceptionally high-paying job. Instead, they implemented a fundamental strategy that just about anyone can use.Here's a breakdown of the strategy used by those who were able to build retirement wealth on their own.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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