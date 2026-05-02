Intuitive Surgical Aktie

Intuitive Surgical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

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02.05.2026 16:15:00

The Real Reason Intuitive Surgical Keeps Winning: A Cash Machine Hiding in Plain Sight

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) have risen roughly 580% over the past decade. That's incredible when you consider that the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 240% over that same span. What makes Intuitive Surgical so attractive is the opportunity it is leaning into with its da Vinci surgical robots. But investors need to think beyond the actual sale of robots to fully understand just how powerful a business Intuitive Surgical has built. Here's what you need to know.Surgical robots improve patient outcomes, making the technology highly attractive to both practitioners and patients. That is the core of the story about Intuitive Surgical, an industry pioneer. It currently has 11,395 of its surgical robots being used around the world.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Intuitive Surgical Inc 389,75 0,35% Intuitive Surgical Inc

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