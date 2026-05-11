Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
11.05.2026 20:18:00
The Roth Conversion Strategy Many Retirees Ignore Until It's Too Late
If your retirement nest egg is sitting in a traditional IRA or 401(k), you may not want to keep things that way. Once you turn 73 or 75, depending on your year of birth, you'll be forced to start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs). Those could drive up your taxes, not to mention take away some of the control you have over your savings.The good news is that if you're nearing or entering retirement with all of your money in a traditional IRA or 401(k), you're not stuck. Roth conversions allow you to move your savings into a Roth IRA.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
12.05.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Börse New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26