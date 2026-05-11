Strategy Aktie

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WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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11.05.2026 20:18:00

The Roth Conversion Strategy Many Retirees Ignore Until It's Too Late

If your retirement nest egg is sitting in a traditional IRA or 401(k), you may not want to keep things that way. Once you turn 73 or 75, depending on your year of birth, you'll be forced to start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs). Those could drive up your taxes, not to mention take away some of the control you have over your savings.The good news is that if you're nearing or entering retirement with all of your money in a traditional IRA or 401(k), you're not stuck. Roth conversions allow you to move your savings into a Roth IRA.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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