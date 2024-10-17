17.10.2024 13:02:13

The Travelers Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.260 billion, or $5.42 per share. This compares with $404 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.218 billion or $5.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $11.904 billion from $10.635 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.260 Bln. vs. $404 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.42 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.904 Bln vs. $10.635 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies) 242,90 3,94% Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen