The Travelers Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.260 billion, or $5.42 per share. This compares with $404 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.218 billion or $5.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $11.904 billion from $10.635 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.260 Bln. vs. $404 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.42 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.904 Bln vs. $10.635 Bln last year.