|
17.10.2024 13:02:13
The Travelers Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.260 billion, or $5.42 per share. This compares with $404 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.218 billion or $5.24 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $11.904 billion from $10.635 billion last year.
The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.260 Bln. vs. $404 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.42 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.904 Bln vs. $10.635 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies)mehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So steht der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Trotz höherer Kosten für Naturkatastrophen: Travelers legt Gewinnsprung hin (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies)
|242,90
|3,94%