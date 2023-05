The Walt Disney Company Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Earnings for Fiscal 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today reported earnings for its second quarter ended April 1, 2023. Revenues for the quarter and six months grew 13% and 10%, respectively. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the quarter increased to $0.69 from $0.26 in the prior-year quarter. Excluding certain items(1), diluted EPS for the quarter decreased to $0.93 from $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. EPS from continuing operations for the six