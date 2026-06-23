Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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23.06.2026 13:30:00
This Could Be the Real Reason Netflix Stock Continues to Struggle
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been a top growth stock for years, but recently, it's been struggling to get out of what may seem like an endless tailspin. In just the past 12 months, the streaming stock has lost more than 40% of its value. It's a sharp decline for a business that's been growing well and still has plenty of opportunities ahead.Here's a look at what may be the real reason behind Netflix's declining valuation, and whether the stock could be a good buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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