15.12.2023 02:39:28
Trian Fund Management Nominates Two Candidates To Walt Disney Board
(RTTNews) - Trian Fund Management, L.P., which beneficially owns $3 billion of common stock in Walt Disney Co. (DIS), said it plans to nominate two independent director candidates for election to the Disney Board of Directors at the company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholder.
Trian is planning to nominate its Chief Executive Officer Nelson Peltz and James Rasulo, who served as Disney's CFO from 2010 to 2015, for seats on the media and entertainment company's board.
Meanwhile, Walt Disney confirmed that Trian Fund Management has provided notice of its intent to nominate two individuals for election to the company's Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Disney said that the Governance and Nominating Committee, which evaluates director nominations, will review the proposed Trian nominees and provide a recommendation to the Board as part of its governance process.
Disney said its shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.
