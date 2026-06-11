Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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11.06.2026 09:55:00

Two Surprising Statistics That Could Signal Explosive Growth Ahead for Amazon.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has built a long history of earnings growth over time thanks to its e-commerce business and its cloud computing unit. On top of that, the company has been one of the early winners of this artificial intelligence (AI) boom -- it's a user and developer of AI and also offers customers access to AI products and services.All of this has made Amazon a compelling investment for a wide variety of investors -- from those seeking a certain level of stability to those seeking growth. Amazon stock has delivered, climbing nearly 100% over the past three years. The good news is these good times may be far from over. In fact, two statistics, one that applies to Amazon's e-commerce business and one that applies to the cloud business, could signal explosive growth ahead for the company. Let's zoom in for a close look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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