u-blox introduces JODY-B1, the automotive Bluetooth module enabling multiple simultaneous connections



09.12.2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST



Compact, pre-certified, and automotive-grade, JODY-B1 empowers automakers to deliver personalized in-car entertainment and gaming while accelerating time-to-market. For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 44 722 7384 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and proven solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram – to shape a precise future. (www.u-blox.com)

